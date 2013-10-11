FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fiscal standoff gets nod in G20 communique: French finance minister
#World News
October 11, 2013 / 2:03 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. fiscal standoff gets nod in G20 communique: French finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici attends the inauguration of the BPI Franche-Comte regional branch in Besancon October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the G20 leading economies have included a sentence about the U.S. fiscal situation in the communique to be delivered Friday after they conclude their meeting here, France’s finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, said.

Moscovici, in comments following a speech on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank fall meetings, did not reveal the substance of the statement.

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since October 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional Republicans and the White House. Republicans have so far also refused to raise the cap on the U.S. debt limit, which threatens to cause a default on U.S. debt.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
