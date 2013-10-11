FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 says U.S. must take action on fiscal uncertainties: communique
#Business News
October 11, 2013 / 5:09 PM / 4 years ago

G20 says U.S. must take action on fiscal uncertainties: communique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance officials from the G20 leading economies on Friday called on the United States to act urgently to address short-term fiscal uncertainties.

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since October 1 amid a budget standoff between congressional Republicans and the White House. Republicans also have refused to raise the cap on U.S. debt, which could cause a default and throw global markets into chaos.

In a closing summit communique, the G20 also said downside risks remain for the world economy and that emerging markets, which have suffered from volatility in recent months, remain important drivers of global growth.

Reporting by Reuters' IMF reporting team; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

