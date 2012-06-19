G20 welcomes China FX moves, seeks more flexibility

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major industrialized and developing economies praised China’s pledge to reform its currency system and to make more public how it sets its foreign exchange rate, according to a draft copy of the communique.

“We also welcomed the commitment by China to allow market forces to play a larger role in determining movements in the Remnimbi, continue to reform its exchange rate regime and to increase the transparency of its exchange rate policy,” the draft said.

The G20 said leaders were committed to “move more rapidly toward market-determined exchange rate systems and exchange rate flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals, avoid persistent misalignments and avoid persistent devaluation of currencies.”