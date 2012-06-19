G20 ready to offer stimulus, U.S. to avoid fiscal cliff: draft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of 20 leading and emerging economies will “take the necessary actions” to strengthen the global economy, and if growth weaken substantially, countries without heavy debt loads stand ready to stimulate their economies, according to a draft communiqué from the G0 summit.

“Should economic conditions deteriorate significantly further, those countries with sufficient fiscal space stand ready to coordinate and implement discretionary fiscal actions to support domestic demand, as appropriate,” the draft obtained by Reuters on Monday said.

The United States also will avoid the “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and planned spending cuts due at year end, which threaten to throw its economy into recession, the draft said.