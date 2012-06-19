FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 ready to offer stimulus, U.S. to avoid fiscal cliff: draft
June 19, 2012 / 2:49 AM / in 5 years

G20 ready to offer stimulus, U.S. to avoid fiscal cliff: draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of 20 leading and emerging economies will “take the necessary actions” to strengthen the global economy, and if growth weaken substantially, countries without heavy debt loads stand ready to stimulate their economies, according to a draft communiqué from the G0 summit.

“Should economic conditions deteriorate significantly further, those countries with sufficient fiscal space stand ready to coordinate and implement discretionary fiscal actions to support domestic demand, as appropriate,” the draft obtained by Reuters on Monday said.

The United States also will avoid the “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and planned spending cuts due at year end, which threaten to throw its economy into recession, the draft said.

Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

