FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 commit to IMF vote reform by October: draft communique
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2012 / 2:37 AM / 5 years ago

G20 commit to IMF vote reform by October: draft communique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - The Group of 20 will commit to implement IMF voting reforms “in full” by October to better reflect the rise of emerging countries in the world economy, according to a draft G20 communique.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, said the vote reforms “are crucial to enhancing the IMF’s legitimacy, relevance and effectiveness.”

Emerging economies such as Brazil, China, Russia, India and South Africa have been frustrated by what they see as slow implementation of vote reforms to give them more say in the global lender.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.