FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 statement on FX won't name Japan: Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 15, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

G20 statement on FX won't name Japan: Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Discussions on drafting a Group of 20 communique are proving “difficult” but the passage on currencies will not single out Japan’s expansive policies, a Russian official said on Friday.

“There will be no specific mention of Japan - we are all in the same boat,” Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak, Russia’s G20 finance ‘sherpa’, told reporters.

“People understand that at some point you need to take quick decisions because we are talking about unemployment and social problems.”

Speaking ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow, Storchak said: “There are lots of questions. Drafting is always difficult.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina; Writing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.