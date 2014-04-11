FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Japan only half way in meeting price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (C) arrives for a G20 ministerial meeting, during the IMF/World Bank 2014 Spring Meetings in Washington April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the country is only half way through meeting the bank’s price target, stressing readiness to ease monetary policy further if prospects of achieving the inflation goal fade.

“Of course we’re making steady progress toward meeting our 2 percent inflation target, but we’re only half way through,” Kuroda told a news conference after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering.

“That’s why we will continue to steadily proceed (with the current ultra-loose policy) and will adjust monetary policy without hesitation if achievement of our price target is threatened,” he said.

Receding expectations of imminent BOJ action pushed up the yen and weakened Japanese stocks after Kuroda said earlier this week he saw no need to act now on the view the economy can ride out the pain from a sales tax hike that kicked off this month.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci

