G20 to give U.S. until yr-end to ratify IMF reforms-official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The G20 has agreed to give Washington until the end of this year to ratify reforms to the International Monetary Fund before asking the lender to develop alternative options that could bypass the United States, a G20 official said on Friday.

The final communiqué of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will not include tougher language favored by Brazil, that would have seen the IMF developing alternative options now to be put in place if the U.S. Congress did not pass the reforms IMF member countries agreed to in 2010 by the end of 2014.

The official said the Americans are “extremely committed” to the reforms. “So the question is, can the G20 help that along,” he said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the communique has not yet been made public.