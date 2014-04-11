FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Other nations have faith U.S. will back IMF reforms: official
April 11, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Other nations have faith U.S. will back IMF reforms: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam introduces Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during the 33rd Singapore Lecture at The Ritz Carlton in Singapore July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - IMF member nations trust the United States will eventually back reforms to give emerging economies more power at the global lender, the chair of the International Monetary Fund’s steering committee said on Friday.

“(It‘s) too early to talk about alternatives now,” Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam told reporters after the committee met with top officials from the Group of 20 nations. “We have every reason to think the 2010 reform will be passed by the U.S.”

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Krista Hughes; Editing by Paul Simao

