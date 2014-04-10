FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Videgaray urges G20 to give U.S. time to OK IMF reforms
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Videgaray urges G20 to give U.S. time to OK IMF reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray looks on after handing in the fiscal reforms to congressmen at the Congress building in Mexico City September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Group of 20 countries should give the United States time to get planned reforms to the International Monetary Fund through Congress and not rush into short-term solutions, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Videgaray said there would be a window for the U.S. Congress to pass reforms increasing funding and widening representation at the IMF following U.S. mid-term elections in November.

“It would be a mistake not to give the United States the opportunity to get it done,” he said in an interview.

Videgaray also said he was keen to have the IMF renew Mexico’s flexible credit line, which had never been used but was a helpful insurance policy, especially as the U.S. Federal Reserve normalized policy.

“It’s important because of the pull-back in U.S. monetary policy, as monetary policy becomes more restrictive, or goes back to a normal stance, there will be some effects on the availability of liquidity to emerging markets and that includes Mexico, although our fundamentals are probably stronger than some,” he said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
