Russia says Germany, others willing to help with Ukraine's gas crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia’s finance minister said on Friday that his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, and other ministers from the Group of 20 leading nations have expressed willingness to help resolve Ukraine’s gas crisis.

Schaeuble met on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington and gas deliveries to Ukraine dominated the bilateral talk, Anton Siluanov said.

“Schaeuble and others are interested in a fast resolve of Ukraine’s (gas) conflict and in the country’s ability to repay its obligations,” Siluanov said.

Moscow insists, however, that Kiev must first repay outstanding debt for natural gas deliveries before any further Russian aid to Kiev can be considered. Russia estimates the debt at $2.2 billion.