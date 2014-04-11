FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says ready to work with IMF, EU to help Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2014 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says ready to work with IMF, EU to help Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told U.S. Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday that Moscow was concerned about Ukraine’s unpaid debt for supplies of natural gas, but was ready to work with international partners on financial aid for Kiev.

“A concern was expressed about Ukraine’s growing debt for Russian gas supplies, particularly in the context of preparations for the winter season of 2014-2015,” Siluanov told journalists after meeting Lew on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington.

“Russia is ready to participate in supporting Ukraine together with the IMF and the European Union,” Siluanov said.

He also said he had told his U.S. counterpart that the inclusion of Crimea into Russian territory was legal.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.