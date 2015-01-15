June U.S. rate hike likely despite low inflation, say economists: poll

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in the second quarter as a strengthening economy trumps concerns about low inflation that has been driven down even further by a collapse in world oil prices, according to a Reuters poll.

Nearly two-thirds of the 82 economists in the poll, published on Thursday, said the U.S. central bank would increase its short-term interest rate to at least 0.25 percent by mid-2015. Most expected this to happen at the Fed’s June policy meeting rather than April.

The Fed has repeatedly said it views the energy-driven cool-off in inflation as transitory and many economists say that the boost to consumer spending from cheaper gasoline at the pumps is likely to spur an already solid U.S. economic growth rate.

“The economy is doing quite well ... and that ought to offset any nervousness about lower inflation,” said Bricklin Dwyer, senior economist at BNP Paribas in New York.

“So there is little reason (for the Fed) to deviate from the schedule, which is loosely ingrained in stone, that it wants to hike rates in the middle of the year,” he said.

The target rate has held at a record low since December 2008, in a range of 0.0-0.25 percent. Less than one-third of those who specified said the Fed is likely to collapse the range to 0.25 percent. The others said it will move the range higher.

But there is also a good chance the first rate hike in nearly a decade could be pushed back to the second half of the year as wage growth remains tepid. Federal funds futures, an indication of market expectations of future rate moves, suggests the Fed won’t act until September.

The economy has decisively shifted into higher gear, expanding at its fastest pace in 11 years in the third quarter. While growth in the fourth quarter slowed a bit from the July-September’s strong 5.0 percent annual pace, it is still expected to top 3.0 percent.

Growth is being fueled by a tightening labor market and lower gasoline prices, which are buoying consumer spending. The economy created nearly 3 million jobs in 2014, the largest annual gain since 1999.

The unemployment rate fell 1.1 percentage points to 5.6 percent, closing in on territory Fed officials consider commensurate with full employment.

The survey forecast growth averaging 3.2 percent this year and 2.8 percent in 2016. When economists were polled in December, they saw growth averaging 3.0 percent this year.

Minutes of the central bank’s Dec. 16-17 meeting published last week showed the Fed could start raising interest rates, even with inflation below its 2 percent target.

The survey forecast inflation to average 0.9 percent this year, compared with 1.4 percent in the December poll. It is then seen averaging 2.3 percent in 2016.

Underlying inflationary pressures, however, are a bit firmer. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI is projected to average 1.8 percent this year and 2.1 percent in 2016.

But some economists say still-tepid wage growth, even as job growth accelerates, could see the Fed delay.

The median forecast for the federal funds rate, the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans, was 0.625 percent in the third quarter, representing a mid-point between 0.50 and 0.75 percent. It is currently between 0.0 and 0.25 percent.

That mid-point then rises to 1.125 percent by the first quarter of 2016, little changed from the December survey.

“The Fed has to balance current firmer growth against worries about price stability and risks from conditions in the global economy,” said Terry Sheehan, a senior analyst at Stone & McCarthy in Princeton, New Jersey.

“Once the Fed starts the process, policymakers are likely to remain cautious with only small hikes to the fed funds rate, and not necessarily at every meeting,” said Terry Sheehan, a senior analyst at Stone & McCarthy in Princeton, New Jersey.

