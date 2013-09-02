FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 to discuss emerging market volatility: German official
September 2, 2013 / 1:22 PM / in 4 years

G20 to discuss emerging market volatility: German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies will discuss volatility and currency concerns in emerging markets at their summit this week in the Russian city of St Petersburg, a German official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the G20 - which groups the advanced as well as major developing economies - was the “right forum” for such discussions, amid concerns about the impact on emerging markets of U.S. plans to cut back its huge bond-buying program.

“The position of Germany is known - that emerging economies can alleviate some of their problems with structural reforms and that they must take into account the effects of expansive monetary policy, especially with regard to the (U.S. Federal Reserve‘s) exit strategy,” the official said.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones

