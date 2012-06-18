Greek lenders to visit once govt formed: Barroso

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - A mission from Greece’s international lenders will be sent to Athens as soon as a government is formed there to assess how the bailout program targets can be achieved, European Union President Jose-Manuel Barroso said on Monday.

Joint missions from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central bank have been visiting the country since its first bailout in May 2010 to make sure reforms are being made to meet debt reduction targets.

Speaking ahead of the meeting of G20 leaders in Los Cabos in Mexico, Barroso said Greece has made impressive budget savings, but had failed to deliver needed structural reforms such as privatizing state assets.

He said there was support from euro zone countries to help the country with more growth enhancing measures and help it achieve its agreed targets.