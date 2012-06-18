EU confident Greece will adhere to bailout: Van Rompuy

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - The European Union is confident that the government formed after the election in Greece will stick to the terms of the bailout agreed with the EU and International Monetary Fund, the EU’s top two officials said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a summit of the world’s largest economies, which will be dominated by the euro zone crisis, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said Greek voters had made a clear choice about staying in the euro currency, following weeks of uncertainty in financial markets.

“The euro area member states are determined all the more after the choice made by the Greek people,” Van Rompuy told a news conference, referring to the victory of New Democracy, a party that backs the EU/IMF bailout but would like to renegotiate parts of the agreement.

“We are confident that the new government will take ownership of the adjustment program to which the Greek authorities had committed earlier this year.”

Once a government is formed in Greece, inspectors from the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the IMF will return to Athens to make sure it is meeting its bailout obligations, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said.

Only if the ECB, IMF and Commission -- together known as the ‘troika’ -- are happy with the progress will the next tranche of aid from the bailout be distributed to Athens. Without the funds, the country risks going bankrupt.

Analysts are concerned Greece is already behind on its goals and may even need a third multi-billion-euro package of support if it is to avoid collapse. As a result, there is a push by Greek politicians to have some of the deficit-reduction targets extended, giving it more breathing room.

Greece began the process of trying to form a coalition government on Monday, with hopes that the process could be completed as early as Tuesday. Any government is likely to push for an immediate softening of the EU/IMF terms.

LONGER TO MEET TARGETS

Greek politicians want until 2016 rather than 2014 to meet the fiscal goals, but the EU is reluctant to give it extra time, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel insistent that Athens must meet the already agreed deadlines. The IMF, as a partner to the bailout, is also adamant that the goals not be shifted.

Asked if it made sense to offer Greece extra time to meet its targets, especially if the overriding aim was to keep Greece in the euro, Barroso said the focus was not necessarily on Greece cutting its budget deficit but on stimulating growth.

“It’s fair to say, in terms of fiscal consolidation, that Greece has made a huge and impressive effort,” Barroso said.

“There’s also a willingness to support Greece in terms of growth enhancing measures ... we could do more, provided of course that Greece respects the commitments that have already been undertaken.”

The expectation is that Greece and the EU will be able to reach a compromise in which Athens may be given an extra year, until 2015, to bring its budget deficit below 3.0 percent, although its far from clear that a deal will be reached easily.

Both Barroso and Van Rompuy said they expected to get a vote of confidence from the rest of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing countries over the steps being taken to tackle Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

The pair are expected to lay out to the G20 a broad framework for overhauling Europe’s economic and monetary union, including steps in the coming years toward a banking union and a fiscal union that they hope will put the region on a firmer footing and restore confidence in financial markets.

Any quick steps are unlikely since it can take months to secure backing from all 17 euro zone member states and the 27 countries in the wider EU for agreements, particularly sensitive ones that involve surrendering a degree of sovereignty.

But Van Rompuy said the overall direction was clear, and that progress towards a banking union, including a joint deposit guarantee scheme and other pan-EU backstops, was the first goal.

EU leaders will meet on June 28-29 in Brussels to discuss their plans, although it remains only a preparatory meeting.

“The priority is given to the banking integration and in the bank integration, I think we can reach, sooner than in other matters, an agreement on a more centralized and more common supervision,” Van Rompuy said.

“Even if in June we do not take definitive decisions, I can assure you that the path, the trajectory is very clear for everybody, and in this case the pace is less important than the decisions we make.”