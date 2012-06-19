FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone must find own crisis solutions: Hollande
June 19, 2012 / 3:14 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone must find own crisis solutions: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were both aware that the euro zone needed to come up with its own solutions to solve the bloc’s debt crisis rather than seek outside help.

“We can have differing points of view ... but Mrs. Merkel and I know that Europe must have its own response,” he told journalists at a meeting of leaders from G20 nations in Mexico. “It must not be given to us from the outside.”

“The IMF (International Monetary Fund) is not there to backstop the euro zone even if it has done so for some countries, as we saw in Greece,” he added.

Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Daniel Flynn

