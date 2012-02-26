FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says IMF resource deal possible by April
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 6 years ago

France says IMF resource deal possible by April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - France said on Saturday it was in favor of merging the firepower of the euro zone’s EFSF and ESM rescue funds, and that this could pave the way for an agreement on increasing IMF resources as soon as the next G20 ministers’ meeting in April.

“It is not out of the question that we could have an agreement as soon as April,” Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer told a news conference on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial meeting in Mexico City.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that it was possible European leaders could convene another meeting later in March if they did not reach agreement at an EU summit next week on increasing the size of the firewall formed by the ESM and EFSF bailout funds.

Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.