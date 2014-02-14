G20 regulatory task force to study forex markets

Bank of England governor Mark Carney leads the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said it will study the foreign exchange market after British and U.S. regulators have opened probes into possible rigging of currency benchmarks.

“Recently, a number of concerns have been raised about the integrity of foreign exchange rate benchmarks,” the regulatory task force for the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) said in a statement on Friday.

“The FSB has consequently decided to incorporate an assessment of FX benchmarks into its ongoing program of financial benchmark analysis,” the FSB added.

The board, chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, has already set up a group to study how best to move from a quote to a market transaction based system for compiling interest rate benchmarks like the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor.

The FSB’s forex group will be chaired by Guy Debelle, assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia, and Paul Fisher, executive director for markets at the Bank of England.

The FSB said conclusions and recommendations will be transmitted by the FSB to the G20 summit in Brisbane in November.