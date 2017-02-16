After Tillerson talks, Britain says 'no doubt' U.S. committed to working with allies

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it had "absolutely no doubt" that the United States was committed to working closely with its allies to tackle crises around the world after meetings between Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"There was absolutely no doubt that the U.S. remains as committed as ever to working closely with us, and other likeminded partners, to face up to aggression and tackle tough problems around the world," a Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

The two ministers held talks on subjects ranging from Iran to Yemen and Middle East peace on the sidelines of a G20 ministers meeting in Bonn.