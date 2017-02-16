FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
After Tillerson talks, Britain says 'no doubt' U.S. committed to working with allies
February 16, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 6 months ago

After Tillerson talks, Britain says 'no doubt' U.S. committed to working with allies

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (2ndL) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2ndR) wait at the start of a meeting at the Steigenberger Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Bad Neuenahr, near Bonn. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes his diplomatic debut at a G20 gathering in Germany on February 16, 2017 where his counterparts hope to find out what "America First" means for the rest of the world.Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it had "absolutely no doubt" that the United States was committed to working closely with its allies to tackle crises around the world after meetings between Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"There was absolutely no doubt that the U.S. remains as committed as ever to working closely with us, and other likeminded partners, to face up to aggression and tackle tough problems around the world," a Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

The two ministers held talks on subjects ranging from Iran to Yemen and Middle East peace on the sidelines of a G20 ministers meeting in Bonn.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan

