At G20 summit, Trump pledges $639 million in aid to four countries
HAMBURG U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday promised $639 million in aid to feed people left starving because of drought and conflict in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen.
HAMBURG French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had not given up on trying to get U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to change his mind about withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate change agreement.
The final statement from the Group of 20 leaders meeting in Hamburg on Saturday exposed the divide that remains between the United States and other G20 members on the 2015 Paris accord aimed at combating climate change.
But Macron also said he would host a summit on Dec. 12 to move the Paris deal forward.
"On Dec. 12, two years after the Paris (climate) agreement, I will therefore convene a summit to take further action on climate, notably on the financial front," Macron told reporters.
He said that the summit would aim to mobilize private and public financing for the projects committed to under the Paris agreement.
Asked if he was trying to persuade Trump to change his mind on the climate deal, Macro said: "I never despair to convince, because I think it is a duty, given my position, and it is a trait of my character".
Macron and Trump met during the G20 summit in Hamburg and Trump will travel to France for the Bastille Day military parade on July 14.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier in Hamburg, Caroline Pailliez and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
