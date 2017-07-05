FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

BERLIN Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying that Germany was "committing suicide" by not letting him speak to Turks in Germany during his visit to the country for a G20 leaders summit, which starts on Friday.

"Germany is committing suicide," he told German weekly Die Zeit, adding: "Germany must correct this mistake."

Erdogan also said as long as Germany did not send supporters of Erdogan's foe Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey, his country would view Germany as a land that protected terrorists.

Ankara has blamed Gulen, a Muslim cleric, for orchestrating a failed coup last July. Gulen has denied involvement.

However, Erdogan also said Germany and Turkey needed each other and on a personal level he did not have a problem with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)