5 months ago
France regrets G20 meeting outcome on trade, climate change
March 18, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 5 months ago

France regrets G20 meeting outcome on trade, climate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said he regretted that a meeting of world financial leaders on Saturday had failed to reach satisfactory conclusions on climate change and trade.

Sapin highlighted successes of the G20 meeting in Germany such as a determination to fight tax avoidance, clamp down on terrorist financing and strengthen private investment in Africa.

"I regret nevertheless that our discussions today were not able to reach a satisfactory conclusion on two priorities that are absolutely essential in today's world," he said in a statement.

He cited the fight against climate change and trade, saying France was convinced of the need for "regulated free trade" that was profitable for everybody.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Gus Trompiz

