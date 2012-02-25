Germany ready to discuss firewall boost in March-G20 official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Germany is prepared to discuss increasing the size of Europe’s firewall against the euro zone’s debt crisis, a Group of 20 official said on Saturday.

However, Berlin saw no need to increase the capacity of the European rescue funds for now because the situation in financial markets is improving, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Many of the G20 economies want Europe to increase its own commitment to tackling the crisis before contributing more resources to the International Monetary Fund. Germany has previously opposed increasing the size of Europe’s bailout funds.