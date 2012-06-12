Unclear if G20 to issue statement on Greek poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is unclear whether the Group of 20 leading economic powers will issue a statement at their summit in Mexico in reaction to the outcome of Greece’s election on Sunday, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

A second German official told the same briefing that if there were a statement on the election during the G20 gathering, it would likely come from European finance ministers.

The outcome of Sunday’s election, the second in barely a month in the crisis-ridden country, could determine whether Greece remains in the euro zone. A radical leftist party opposed to the austerity policies imposed in return for EU-IMF loans to avoid a debt default is expected to do well in the election.