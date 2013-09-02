FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany warns against 'unrealistic' timeframe for EU banking union
#Business News
September 2, 2013 / 12:57 PM / in 4 years

Germany warns against 'unrealistic' timeframe for EU banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe must not race ahead with proposals for a banking union, a German official cautioned on Monday ahead of a gathering of the Group of 20 leading economies whose agenda will include banking reform.

“We don’t want to destabilize markets with unrealistic proposals so the time plan (for the planned European banking union) has to be realistic,” the official said, adding that EU leaders had agreed that 2014 was a more realistic target date.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said the Russian hosts of this week’s G20 summit had said the Syria crisis would not be part of the official agenda of the meeting.

“But Syria will be discussed at the many bilateral meetings which will take place, including by (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel,” the source added.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller, writing by Gareth Jones

