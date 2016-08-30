FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steel sector overcapacity likely to feature in G20 document-German official
#Business News
August 30, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Steel sector overcapacity likely to feature in G20 document-German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People cycle past a billboard for the upcoming G20 summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 29, 2016.Aly Song

BERLIN (Reuters) - The issue of overcapacity in the steel sector and other industries is likely to come up in the communique of the upcoming G20 summit in China, a German government official said on Tuesday.

China produces half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of steel and has struggled to decrease its estimated 300 million tonne overcapacity, and rising prices have given companies there an incentive to boost production for export.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
