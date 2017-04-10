FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Merkel joins IMF, World Bank, WTO in fight against protectionism
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 4 months ago

Merkel joins IMF, World Bank, WTO in fight against protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a joint statement on Monday with leaders of top international economic organizations saying they wanted to strengthen the global trade system in the face of protectionism.

Merkel joined the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organization, OECD and the International Labor Organization in calling open markets and free trade necessary for economic growth.

They also said stressed the importance of fighting climate change and protecting resources.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF, WTO and World Bank presented a report in Berlin entitled "Making Trade an Engine of Growth for All". They said the role of trade as a driver of global growth is threatened by a slowdown in trade reform since the early 2000s and a rise in protectionism after the financial crisis.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.