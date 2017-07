Protesters clash with riot police during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Protesters clash with riot police during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

An injured protester shows the middle finger as he is stretchered away during riots against the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester throws a bottle as German riot police use water cannons during the demonstrations at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German riot police uses a water cannon during clashes with anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg , Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Protesters hold a placard as they wait for the demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A protester walks as German riot police use water cannons during the demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

HAMBURG German police fired water cannon and pepper spray at protesters gathered to demonstrate against a G20 summit in Hamburg after a group of black-clad demonstrators threw bottles and other objects at riot police.

Police expected around 100,000 protesters from around Europe, who say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, to gather for the demonstration dubbed "Welcome to Hell" by the anti-capitalist groups behind it.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)