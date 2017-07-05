BERLIN Germany said it was waiting to see what U.S. President Donald Trump's delegation had to say on the issue of over capacity in the steel industry at a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies starting in Hamburg on Friday.

"I can't say in advance what the results - or individual results - of this G20 will be," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference on Wednesday.

Asked if steel would be an issue, he added: "That will become apparent. It also remains to be seen what the American president brings (to the meeting)."

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said last week Trump would use the premise of a national security review of the U.S. steel industry to demand action by G20 leaders to reduce excess capacity and other distortions in the global steel market.

