Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen during the bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reaches to shake hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during the bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during the bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HAMBURG U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea's nuclear program on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday.

"As I look at the current situation, particularly the security environment in the Asia Pacific region including North Korea, we believe that it has become increasingly severe," Abe told Trump at the meeting.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)