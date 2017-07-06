Merkel sees options for G20 solution on climate policy
HAMBURG German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she saw various options for resolving differences over climate policy at a G20 summit in Hamburg that she is hosting.
HAMBURG President Donald Trump, when asked on Thursday if the United States had given up on working with China's Xi Jinping, told reporters "never give up."
Trump, who is in Hamburg for the G20 summit, has pressured China to help to rein in North Korea's nuclear activities.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
