Germany's Merkel upbeat on visa, air base issues after Erdogan meeting

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking after a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said she was hopeful for positive news on a dispute over German lawmaker visits to a Turkish air base that have been blocked by Ankara since June.

Merkel also said she saw a chance for the European Union and Turkey to resolve their differences over visa liberalization for Turks, although she said it could still take several weeks to come to an agreement.