U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb, Pool

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more international peace-making and crisis-management efforts on the Korean peninsula during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi and Trump, meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg, also agreed to keep in close touch on the North Korean nuclear issue, the report added.

