Comments from G20 finance chiefs meeting in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Following are comments from policymakers attending the meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico City on Sunday.

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER

ON EURO ZONE CRISIS

“The most important thing we’ve seen is the progress in Europe towards laying out a more credible foundation for stability.”

“I‘m very encouraged by the impact so far of the combined actions of new governments in Italy and Spain doing a very good job of laying out reforms to meet their very formidable economic challenges.”

ON IMF RESOURCES

“I think you’re seeing a very welcome indication from the major shareholders of the IMF that they’ll do what is necessary to make sure the IMF continues to have the resources it needs to deal with the pressures emanating from Europe,”

“We will not go to Congress to seek the authority necessary for a contribution from the United States. We don’t think that’s necessary or desirable.”

ON EUROPEAN FIREWALL

“To be credible and to serve its intended purpose, a firewall has to be large relative to the plausible claims on those resources.”

CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JIM FLAHERTY, AFTER THE G20

MEETING:

“I‘m a little bit more confident, modestly more confident, but there are still a lot of obstacles.”

GERMAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMANN ON THE G20

MEETING AND RESULTS:

“We have made some progress in the different issues.”

“The conference was a typical working meeting to prepare the G20 summit in Los Cabos.”

BRAZILIAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR ALEXANDRE TOMBINI

“The central bank has signalled recently of the high probability that the monetary policy rate in Brazil will be in single digits in the future. That strategy has not changed until today.”

“(The price of) oil is a worry for all central banks at this moment.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

“There is no diverging view that we’re on the right path with our stability measures.”

“I assume we’ll get the necessary approval for it (the Greek rescue package) on Monday in the Bundestag. We know that we still need the decision of the IMF board for this on the IMF’s contribution for a second programme for Greece. We appreciate the IMF’s contribution and I assume that we will also get the necessary support for it within the IMF.”

“As the heads of government have agreed, we will make our decision in Europe in the course of the month of March. But the month of March goes from March 1 to March 31. It will be reviewed again, also in the light of the developments that have since occurred, whether the stated dimension of the mechanism is enough or not. And it’s going to be in time for the IMF to be able to make a corresponding decision at the spring meeting in Washington on the firewall - not on the participation on the second Greece package.”

“For all of the decisions the German government has made in this context, it’s got the necessary approval in the German Bundestag. And so you can definitely assume that if the German government makes these decisions, it will get the necessary approval for them in the German Bundestag.”

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE

“We are prepared to consider IMF resources but only once we see the colour of the euro zone money and we have not seen the colour of the euro zone money,” Osborne told Sky TV. “I think that quid pro quo will be clearly established here in Mexico City.”

GERMAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMANN

“The G20 meeting takes place in an economic environment in which, after a weak phase for the global economy, the indicators are improving again. In view of this, there is a chance that the relatively pessimistic IMF forecasts could be surpassed. This economic situation is true of the global economy as a whole but there are quite stark differences between individual countries, including within the euro zone.”