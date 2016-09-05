IMF's Lagarde says G20 agree more growth needed

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives to attend the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016.Rolex dela Pena/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday that consensus at the G20 is that there must be more growth, and it must be more inclusive.

Lagarde, speaking after the close of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, said growth has been too low for too long and that structural reforms must not just be thought about but implemented.

For highlights of what the leaders have said, please click:

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

