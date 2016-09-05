IMF's Lagarde says G20 agree more growth needed

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday that consensus at the G20 is that there must be more growth, and it must be more inclusive.

Lagarde, speaking after the close of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, said growth has been too low for too long and that structural reforms must not just be thought about but implemented.

