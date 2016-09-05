FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: stressed to G20 need to avoid risks to global growth
September 5, 2016 / 1:44 PM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe: stressed to G20 need to avoid risks to global growth

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016.Aly Song

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he stressed at the G20 summit that risks in global growth must be avoided and that he wanted to spur the adoption of a global trade pact.

At a news conference following the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Abe also said that he agreed in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the two nations would accelerate talks on a military communication mechanism to deal with issues in the East China Sea, the source of friction between the two Asian neighbors.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
