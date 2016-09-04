Aso: Told G20 Japan's economic stimulus package will boost long-term growth

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Sunday he told his Group of 20 counterparts that Japan's latest economic stimulus package will boost the country's long-term growth potential, even as the global backdrop worsens.

"I explained that the government's economic measures will boost structural reform, promote future-oriented development and lead to an acceleration of Japan's growth potential," Aso told reporters after the first evening of a G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

Aso said he told the ministers that global financial uncertainties are on the rise.

He declined to comment on whether he discussed currency moves in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew but said excessive currency or disorderly movements hurt financial stability, adding that he told his G20 counterparts that it is important to maintain stability in financial and currency markets.