FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Aso: Told G20 Japan's economic stimulus package will boost long-term growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 4, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Aso: Told G20 Japan's economic stimulus package will boost long-term growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, attends a meeting ahead of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016.Aly Song

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Sunday he told his Group of 20 counterparts that Japan's latest economic stimulus package will boost the country's long-term growth potential, even as the global backdrop worsens.

"I explained that the government's economic measures will boost structural reform, promote future-oriented development and lead to an acceleration of Japan's growth potential," Aso told reporters after the first evening of a G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

Aso said he told the ministers that global financial uncertainties are on the rise.

He declined to comment on whether he discussed currency moves in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew but said excessive currency or disorderly movements hurt financial stability, adding that he told his G20 counterparts that it is important to maintain stability in financial and currency markets.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; eDiting by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.