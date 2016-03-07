BOJ Kuroda: No truth G20 criticized negative rate policy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday there was no truth to media reports that Japan came under fire from some G20 nations for triggering a competitive currency devaluation by adopting a negative interest rate policy.

“I explained at the G20 meeting (in Shanghai) that the negative rate policy was aimed at achieving the BOJ’s price target ... I believe we gained sufficient understanding from the G20 members,” Kuroda said in a seminar.