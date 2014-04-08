FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan says its fiscal consolidation not too quick
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 8, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Japan says its fiscal consolidation not too quick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso answers a question during a lower house plenary session at the parliament in Tokyo February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan won’t be able to meet its primary budget balance target without fiscal reforms, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, countering U.S. calls that the country should avoid “too rapid” a fiscal consolidation.

“Figures show Japan’s fiscal consolidation isn’t too quick” compared with that of the United States and Europe, Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The remarks came after a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters, ahead of the Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering later this week, that Japan must avoid too rapid a fiscal consolidation that may prevent an end from deflation.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.