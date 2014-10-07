FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan, South Korea finance ministers to meet in Washington on Friday
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Japan, South Korea finance ministers to meet in Washington on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) sits with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) and Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari after delivering his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Japan and South Korea will hold their first bilateral meeting in nearly two years on Friday, on the sidelines of this week’s autumn IMF gathering in Washington, the Japanese Ministry of Finance said.

The meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and his South Korean counterpart Choi Kyung-hwan, who are both deputy prime ministers, comes as their countries seek to mend relations hurt by territorial rows.

The ministers will exchange views on their economies as well as on topics ranging from global economic developments to regional financial cooperation, but are unlikely to discuss whether to extend a bilateral currency swap that expires in February, the Japanese finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Both finance ministers will be in Washington to attend gatherings of the Group of 20 finance leaders and the International Monetary Fund this weekend.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.