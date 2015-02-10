Risk of low growth means urgent to implement G20 growth commitments: IMF's Lagarde

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a meeting with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan before the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the risk of persistent low growth and high unemployment mean that G20 policy commitments should be implemented quickly to raise global growth by at least 2 percent.

In a statement released at the end of a meeting of G20 finance chiefs, Lagarde said she shared the G20’s disappointment with the continued delay in IMF quota reform and that any interim option should constitute a meaningful step toward the full implementation of those reforms, and not a substitute.