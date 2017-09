Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso gives the financial address during an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Japan’s economy continues to show gradual improvement with both employment and corporate earnings recovering, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday.

“There is no change in the Japanese economy’s trend of gradual improvement,” Aso told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul.