France's Sapin says against individual national investment goals
February 9, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

France's Sapin says against individual national investment goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin makes a point during an interview with Reuters at their offices in Paris February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - France supports the idea of a global investment target to boost economic growth but is against setting specific goals for individual nations, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on Monday.

“I understand the doubts because what numbers would be good, what objectives would be good? What would happen country by country? It would be quite complicated and a bit theoretical,” he told reporters in Istanbul.

“So I am pushing for a global objective. Europe can set its own target and deliver on it, but I don’t support precise objectives for everyone else.”

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
