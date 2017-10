German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel reacts before a party board meeting in Berlin, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday a new Greek government had to meet commitments made to international lenders.

Speaking to reporters at a Group of 20 leaders’ meeting, Merkel said any loosening of agreed reform pledges after Sunday’s narrow election victory for Greece’s pro-bailout parties would be unacceptable. [ID:nL5E8HI7K9] (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Kieran Murray)