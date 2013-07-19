FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 labor, finance ministers vow support on jobs
#Business News
July 19, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

G20 labor, finance ministers vow support on jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Labor and finance ministers from the world’s 20 biggest developing and developed economies vowed on Friday to conduct policies that will help job creation and investment by the private sector to spur global growth.

“We will maintain supportive macroeconomic environments, which are conducive to job creation, investment and business development, in order to allow the private sector to play its role as a driver of employment and growth,” the ministers said in a statement issued in Moscow.

They said the main constraints on growth in the private sector were related to the investment climate, access to finance, infrastructure as well as technologies and skills.

They said it was the role of the governments to make Labor markets function more efficiently and be more dynamic.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
