Obama to meet with Xi, Hollande at G20: White House official
#Politics
September 3, 2013 / 11:15 PM / in 4 years

Obama to meet with Xi, Hollande at G20: White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a meeting with bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington while discussing a military response to Syria, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Francois Hollande while in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the G20 summit, a White House official said on Tuesday.

There are no plans for a formal bilateral meeting between Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official said, noting the two presidents may speak “on the margins” of meetings held during the summit.

The official also confirmed that Obama plans to meet with civil society representatives in St. Petersburg.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Stacey Joyce

