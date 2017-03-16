FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Populism, protectionism threaten global prosperity: Schaeuble
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 5 months ago

Populism, protectionism threaten global prosperity: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poses in his office during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Populism and nationalism will continue to rise until the world's biggest economies start to temper the excesses of globalization, tackling a growing feeling of injustice, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

As the gap widens between the rich and the poor, nationalism, populism and protectionism will find fertile ground and pose a risk to prosperity, Schaeuble told a conference, responding in part to an increasingly protectionist stance from the new U.S. administration.

"If we have learned anything about the lessons of the past, it’s that nationalism and protectionism are never the right answers," Schaeuble said, just hours before meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"Isolationism is always the wrong choice. It can be very tempting in the short term but in the long term, it can only undermine trust," Schaeuble said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.