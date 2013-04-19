FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 reaffirms pledge to get budgets under control
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 19, 2013 / 5:49 PM / 4 years ago

G20 reaffirms pledge to get budgets under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King (2nd L) attends the G20 finance ministers meeting during the Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance leaders from the Group of 20 nations on Friday reaffirmed a pledge that advanced countries will develop fiscal strategies by September to ensure the sustainability of their budgets.

“Fiscal sustainability in advanced economies remains essential,” G20 finance ministers and central bank leaders said in a joint statement following talks in Washington.

“Advanced economies will develop medium-term fiscal strategies by the time of the St. Petersburg summit” scheduled for September, the statement said, echoing language used following the previous meeting of G20 ministers in February.

Reporting by Jason Lange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.