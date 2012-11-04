FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico finance minister urges fiscal stimulus from able G20 nations
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2012 / 1:24 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico finance minister urges fiscal stimulus from able G20 nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade speaks during an interview for the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Mexico City May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - G20 countries that are able to provide fiscal stimulus should do so to support growth, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Saturday.

Other countries need to focus on grappling with their deficits, and all G20 nations should coordinate their fiscal policies, Meade told reporters.

“Each country has to find the best policy based on its own limitations, its own reality,” Meade said. “But that public policy has to be coordinated so that those countries that have the space to continue to foster demand do so and those countries that have to make (fiscal) adjustments do so as well.”

Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.